Sarah Ferguson - "Grateful" for the Christmas walk

Sarah Ferguson (64) celebrated Christmas with the royals for the first time since 1992. She was "grateful" for this, as the Duchess of York said on Instagram with a photo of herself with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice (35) and Eugene (33). "We enjoy each other's company and are very grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it and Christmas greetings to all!" wrote the Londoner.

Already at the celebration last year

To kick off the festivities, Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew (63) walked behind the high-ranking royals to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The British royal family walked along the crowd-lined street to the traditional Christmas service on the Norfolk estate. It was the first time in 32 years that the Duchess had joined the royals on this walk, following her and her husband's high-profile divorce in 1996.

Their daughters were also present with their husbands on Christmas morning: Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (40) and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank (37).

King Charles invited his younger brother's former wife to join the family at Sandringham last year for the first time in decades. However, she had not yet attended the church service.

Great honor for Duchess Sarah

Shortly beforehand, it had become known that Fergie had been honored by the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) shortly before her death. As reported by Mail Online, among others, the monarch had approved a funeral service for Fergie at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, followed by a burial at the royal family cemetery in Frogmore.

This special honor was bestowed upon the royal by marriage because she is the mother of two princesses. Following her infamous toe-sucking scandal in 1992, the mother of Beatrice and Eugene was barred from attending the royal ceremony by the Queen's husband Prince Philip (1921-2021).

