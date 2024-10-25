Grateful Dead's founding member and bassist, Phil Lesh, has passed away.

The announcement regarding Lesh's passing was shared on his officially authenticated Instagram account on a Friday, stating that he departed peacefully early that Friday morning.

The message on social media continued, expressing that he was surrounded by his loved ones and radiated happiness. Lesh left behind a lasting impression of music and affection. The statement concluded by asking for everyone's consideration and respect towards the Lesh family during this delicate time.

CNN reached out to a representative from the Grateful Dead, but no immediate cause of death was revealed.

This is an evolving situation and will be updated accordingly.

Fans worldwide mourned the loss of Lesh, expressing their condolences through various entertainment platforms. His contributions to music and the entertainment industry will be deeply missed.

Read also: