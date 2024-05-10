Grand Slam-winning player calls it quits at age 31.

Dominic Thiem's ranking has dropped to 117th in the world, and the Austrian tennis champion is no longer in the prime shape of his earlier days. Despite this, the 30-year-old has made a decision: he'll be calling it quits at the end of the ongoing season. It wasn't a sudden decision - rumors of his retirement have been circulating for a while - but it's now official: Dominic Thiem, a former US Open champion, is retiring from professional tennis after this year.

The tennis pro had been dealing with wrist issues for quite some time, which made things tough for him on the court. But the second reason behind his decision was his "inner feeling." After careful consideration, Thiem concluded that it was time to say his farewells to competitive tennis.

Before things started to go downhill, Thiem was thriving in his career. In 2020, he claimed the US Open championship, rising to the third spot in the world rankings - his best ranking ever. In a video message to his fans, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play at the highest level and to achieve feats he could only dream of. But it's been a bumpy ride for him ever since.

His wrist problems continued to bother him, making it difficult for him to play his game. Consequently, his ranking dropped, and he couldn't add to his tally of 17 career titles on the ATP Tour. Although he reached the finals of the French Open twice, he faced defeat each time at the hands of the record-breaking Rafael Nadal.

"I have thought back on my entire journey as a tennis player," Thiem recounts: "All the high points and low points were a remarkable experience for which I am very thankful," he added. As for the future, Thiem is excited to see what lies ahead for him in life beyond tennis: "I am really looking forward to whatever's next," he said.

