Flood - Grafschaft Bentheim asks for consideration on New Year's Eve

The district of Grafschaft Bentheim is appealing to people in the region to celebrate the New Year in a particularly considerate manner this year in view of the flood situation. Since Christmas, the fire department and aid organizations have been working tirelessly to protect the communities from the masses of water, the district announced on Sunday. "Even though the situation on the Vechte and Dinkel rivers has fortunately eased in the meantime: Let us be especially considerate of the extraordinary strain on the emergency services tonight," said District Administrator Uwe Fietzek. Fireworks should only be set off responsibly so as not to put additional strain on the emergency services due to fires and accidents.

According to the district, the water level of the Vechte in Emlichheim has now fallen below reporting level 2. In other places, the water levels of the Vechte and the Dinkel are below the first stage.

Since Friday, however, around 38,000 sandbags and so-called big packs have been transported to neighboring Emsland, where the flood situation is more tense. 30,000 new sandbags, which the district had requested from the state, arrived in Nordhorn on Saturday. "Should the flood situation in Grafschaft Bentheim worsen again, we are still well equipped," assured the responsible department head Elke Bertke.

Source: www.stern.de