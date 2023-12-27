Turn of the year - Government warns of danger from firecrackers: controls planned

At the turn of the year, the state government is calling on people in Brandenburg to be careful and cautious with fireworks. Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) warned against home-made and unauthorized rockets and firecrackers: "They quickly become an underestimated danger," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) appealed: "The burden on hospitals and emergency services is currently above average. Restraint and caution in the use of New Year's Eve fireworks are therefore very important so that the situation in the healthcare system is not further exacerbated."

The State Office for Occupational Safety, Consumer Protection and Health will carry out extensive checks on the sale of pyrotechnics throughout the state, the Ministry of Health announced. When buying fireworks, it should be ensured that they are marked with the CE mark and a registration number. Category F2 pyrotechnics can be sold from this Thursday until December 30.

Although Brandenburg has not set up its own prohibited zones, fireworks are still taboo in some areas. Pyrotechnics may not be set off near petrol stations, hospitals, churches, children's and old people's homes, half-timbered houses and buildings that are thatched.

