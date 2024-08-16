Government leaders reach budget agreement

Government summits reach budget agreement

For weeks, the traffic light government has been arguing over gaps in the 2025 draft budget. Now, the government leaders have reached an agreement - just before the deadline expires.

The heads of the federal government have agreed on bridging the funding gap in the 2025 federal budget. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced this. This should pave the way for the draft of the budget law to be submitted to the Bundestag and Bundesrat on time today.

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, there was still a gap of five billion euros in the federal budget. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and Economics Minister Robert Habeck discussed its closure. SPD leader Saskia Esken had set a deadline for this week to reach an agreement.

