Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsBudgetary policy

Government summits reach budget agreement

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Government leaders reach budget agreement
Government leaders reach budget agreement

Government summits reach budget agreement

For weeks, the traffic light government has been arguing over gaps in the 2025 draft budget. Now, the government leaders have reached an agreement - just before the deadline expires.

The heads of the federal government have agreed on bridging the funding gap in the 2025 federal budget. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced this. This should pave the way for the draft of the budget law to be submitted to the Bundestag and Bundesrat on time today.

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, there was still a gap of five billion euros in the federal budget. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and Economics Minister Robert Habeck discussed its closure. SPD leader Saskia Esken had set a deadline for this week to reach an agreement.

The agreement on budgetary policy involves bridging the five billion euro funding gap in the 2025 federal budget, as discussed by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and Economics Minister Robert Habeck. This resolution in budgetary policy permits the timely submission of the budget law draft to the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public