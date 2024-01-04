Government partially withdraws cutback plans for farmers

In December, the coalition government announced billions in cuts to the budget for 2024 as a result of the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling. Some of these cuts affected farmers, who responded with large-scale protests and announced further demonstrations.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have now also agreed on further changes to the original budget compromise, as Hebestreit announced. Accordingly, the planned changeover to the EU plastic levy will be postponed until January 1, 2025. It has so far been paid from the budget and should actually be paid by manufacturers and retailers - and therefore ultimately by consumers - this year.

As a contribution "to cover the additional investment requirements at Deutsche Bahn", the agreement between the top representatives of the traffic light coalition is to "strengthen Deutsche Bahn with equity increases totaling 20 billion euros by 2029", Hebestreit went on to explain. In the years 2024 and 2025, "equity increases of 5.5 billion euros each are planned". Proceeds from equity investments should also be used for this purpose.

According to the information provided, the changes announced on Thursday will reduce the previously planned relief volume by 2.5 billion euros, Hebestreit continued. In return, revenue from the offshore wind tender in 2023 will now flow into the federal budget to the tune of 780 million euros.

An additional savings contribution of 100 million euros is also planned for the Ministry of Agriculture's budget. The remainder is to be offset by leeway resulting from updated economic and budgetary data in the budget.

The Federal Government is reportedly aiming to pass the 2024 budget in the Bundestag in January. The Bundesrat could then "conclude the legislative process" at its meeting on February 2, 2024. Until then, provisional budget management applies.

