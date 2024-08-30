- Government Official Advocates for Implementation of Hydrogen Plan

Economy Minister Reinhard Meyer of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will present a hydrogen blueprint for the region. This move is essential, as per Meyer, to further clarify and solidify Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's stance on this matter. During a press meet in Schwerin, the SPD politician expressed this. Already, there's a national plan for the eastern and northern areas, Meyer noted. By implementing a unique strategy for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the minister wishes to increase the population's acceptance of hydrogen.

Various ports in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, according to Meyer, are ideal for hydrogen imports. A group from Bornholm's Danish island is planned to visit Mecklenburg-Vorpommern towards the end of October. According to Meyer, "this is primarily about Lubmin and Mukran and the prospects of transporting hydrogen from Scandinavia to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern."

LNG vessel in Rügen

On Rügen Island, liquefied natural gas can be supplied via the "Energos Power" and "Neptune" regasification ships (FSRU, Floating Storage and Regasification Unit). Once converted to gas, it can then be fed into the German network via a natural gas connection line leading to Lubmin. Not too long ago, the LNG ship "Hellas Diana" anchored at Mukran, Rügen.

The federal government views "green" hydrogen as a potential energy carrier of the future. Its goal is to replace natural gas, oil, and coal as energy sources for heat and electricity production, curb emissions of harmful gases, and reduce dependence on imports. However, the widespread use of hydrogen often encounters technical limitations.

Meyer also discussed ongoing projects, such as the proposed tourism legislation. The cabinet is scheduled to discuss this in the fall. According to the minister, the law will become effective on January 1, 2026. The purpose of the law is to revamp tourism funding and make Mecklenburg-Vorpommern a more appealing holiday destination.

