Government of the United States authorizes increased arms sales to Israel

The Union holds the federal government accountable for not providing enough aid to Israel. Recently, Germany has given approval for an exorbitant amount of weapons exports, totaling approximately 31 million euros, in the last eight weeks. This is more than double the amount approved during the initial seven and a half months of the year. The updated figures are from a recent report by the Ministry of Economics and responses to parliamentary inquiries.

As per the Ministry's report to the Economic Committee, which is accessible to the German Press Agency, the total approved amount stands at 45.74 million euros by October 13. By August 21, the figure was still 14.46 million euros, according to the Ministry's response to a query from BSW MPs. These figures are preliminary and could be revised later.

It remains unclear if these approved items include weapons of war. The Ministry fails to provide clarification, attributing it to the confidentiality of the Federal Security Council's decisions. The report to the Committee mentions categories of goods that include ammunition, bombs, and warships, but these could also refer to permissions for supplying spare parts, for instance.

Ministry: No Arms Export Ban to Israel

The Ministry reiterates that there is no ban on arms exports to Israel in its report to the Committee. Approval decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, considering the respective situation. The federal government takes into account the adherence to international humanitarian law and the current situation in the region, such as Iran's rocket attacks on Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, and the situation in Gaza and Lebanon's operation.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed additional arms deliveries to Israel in the Bundestag on Thursday. Previously, representatives from the CDU and CSU had criticized the federal government for not providing sufficient support to Israel, specifically in regard to arms deliveries. Between March and August 21, the federal government had not authorized any arms exports to Israel, as revealed in the Federal Ministry of Economics' answers to the Bundestag member Sevim Dağdelen of the Alliance for Progress and Social Justice.

The debate on arms supplies to Israel has heightened following the Ministry's report, which revealed an increase in weapons exports to Germany's ally. Despite criticisms of insufficient aid, the Ministry maintains that there's no arms export ban to Israel and approval decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

