The German government defended the planned stationing of US missiles in Germany in response to threats from Russia. The deputy government spokesperson, Christiane Hoffmann, explained this to journalists in Berlin.

"Specifically, because Russia has changed the strategic balance in Europe and is threatening Europe and Germany with missiles, and we need to establish deterrence in this case." It's all about deterrence in this instance.

Putin threatens retaliation

At the NATO summit, the White House and the German government recently announced that the US intends to station weapons systems in Germany again from 2026, which can reach as far as Russia. These weapons are expected to include Tomahawk missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, as well as SM-6 and newly developed hypersonic weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a reaction over the weekend. With missiles that could also be equipped with nuclear warheads, critical targets in Russia would be within range. Important state, military objectives, and key industrial facilities could be hit within ten minutes. Russia would respond "symmetrically" to this. Russian warships could also be equipped with missiles as a response.

Foreign Office: We won't be intimidated

"We take note of that," Hoffmann said in response to Putin's comments. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office was clearer: "Putin is only describing here what he can already do." Russia has been nuclear-armed for years, violated the INF treaty banning land-based nuclear intermediate-range missiles, and is waging war in Europe. We must react "for the sake of our collective security in Europe." "And to make it clear, we won't be intimidated by such statements."

In an explanation by the Bundeswehr on Russian actions, it states that Russia has stationed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in the exclave of Kaliningrad and can hit German cities with its intermediate-range missiles. The plans to station US Tomahawk cruise missiles are a response to this and serve as a deterrent.

The federal government of Germany justified the proposed stationing of US missiles in Germany due to perceived threats from Russia. At the recent NATO summit, both the White House and the German government announced the US's intention to station weapons systems in Germany again starting from 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to this announcement with threats of retaliation, potentially targeting critical infrastructure in the United States of America. The German deputy government spokesperson, Christiane Hoffmann, stated that Putin's comments only highlighted what Russia already possessed, such as nuclear-armed capabilities and violations of the INF treaty. NATO and its members, including the United States and Germany, are preparing to station various weapons systems in Germany, including Tomahawk missiles, SM-6, and newly developed hypersonic weapons. Germany, along with its European allies, views the stationing of these weapons as a necessary deterrent in response to Russian actions, such as the deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad. NATO and its members remain committed to collective security in Europe, and they will not be intimidated by threats or actions from Russia that could escalate existing conflicts.

Read also: