- Government Entity Advocates for Financial Commitment towards Valley Dams Construction

Based on information from the Thuringian Water Supply (TFW), there's a need for a significant boost in funding for maintaining the state-owned reservoirs in the future. This conclusion comes from a long-term maintenance and renovation plan prepared by the TFW and presented to the government by Environment Minister Bernhard Stengele (Greens). The plan suggests allocating anywhere between €40 to €60 million annually by 2034, which is approximately three times the €13 million set aside for this year.

The primary reason behind this increased financial requirement is three major ongoing projects, as per the TFW. These projects include the extensive renovation of dams in Weida and Schönbrunn, along with the expansion and renovation of the Straußfurt flood retention basin.

The TFW manages more than 130 state-owned dams and flood retention basins in the Free State. According to Stengele, it's crucial to make the cabinet aware of the constant investment requirement for these dams and basins. He highlighted that securing this funding in future state budgets is essential to ensure dam safety.

As per the Environment Ministry, the draft budget for 2025, expected to be prepared by the new red-red-green government, expects to allocate around €20 million for the dams. However, the final decision on the budget for the coming year will depend on the newly constituted parliament, following the state elections.

Thuringia is home to more than 200 dams, flood retention basins, and reservoirs, which play a crucial role in preventing flooding and maintaining the state's water supply.

