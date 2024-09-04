Government elected to bolster security measures for crisis responders and volunteers.

The federal government is implementing steps to bolster safeguards for servicemen and volunteers. The proposal, presented by Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), includes alterations to the Criminal Code aimed at more effectively prosecuting assaults on emergency workers, law enforcement officers, or volunteers, as stated by the ministry.

Attacks on politically active individuals, including city council members and European Parliament representatives, will also become a criminal offense.

In the words of Buschmann, those who dedicate their time to serving our society warrant unique protection. SPD's Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser concurred, stating that if offenses against police officers, emergency personnel, firefighters, volunteers, and local politicians are met with harsher penalties, it sends a strong message: "The rule of law will not condone such acts and will enforce stringent punishments against the perpetrators."

Additionally, the legal usage and testing of tasers by the Federal Police will be fortified. Faeser explained that this move is part of the so-called safety package introduced by the traffic light coalition in response to the suspected Islamist-driven attack in Solingen.

