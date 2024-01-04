Government circles: US Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Middle East again

It would be Blinken's fourth trip to the Middle East and his fifth visit to Israel since the attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas on 7 October. Blinken also accompanied US President Joe Biden on a visit to Israel in mid-October.

Since the beginning of the year, fears have been growing that the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate further. On Tuesday, Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri was killed in Lebanon in a drone attack - which, according to US government sources, was carried out by Israel. On Wednesday, at least 95 people died in a bomb attack in the Iranian city of Kerman. An Iranian presidential advisor blamed Israel and the USA for the attack - Washington denied any responsibility.

The USA is Israel's most important ally. However, the government in Washington has also repeatedly expressed concern to Israel about the number of civilian victims of the war in the Gaza Strip. The US State Department has also criticized statements by ultra-right-wing Israeli ministers who have called for the return of Israeli settlers to the Gaza Strip and incentives for Palestinians to emigrate, among other things.

On October 7, hundreds of Hamas fighters attacked Israel in an unprecedented assault. Around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been attacking targets in the Gaza Strip in a massive military campaign and has killed more than 22,300 people, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified.

