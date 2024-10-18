Government body USDA highlights educational institutions potentially impacted by recall of over 11.7 million pounds of meat and poultry due to listeria fears.

The items were dispersed to dining establishments and educational institutions across the country, including pre-prepared goods that are "on sale at stores or in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," according to the department. They've released a preliminary list of schools in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. that received these products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service found the issue during routine testing of completed poultry products, the agency reported. It was discovered that BrucePac pre-cooked chicken was the origin of the listeria bacteria, which may have contaminated other pre-cooked meat and poultry items produced in Durant, Oklahoma, from May 31 to October 8.

Listeria leads to listeriosis, the third leading cause of food-related deaths in the U.S. Symptoms may include fever, body aches, and exhaustion. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion, or seizures. Those most susceptible to severe complications are the elderly, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

No illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the products, but some people who get sick may recover without being tested for listeria, and it usually takes weeks to link an illness to an outbreak.

"We prioritize the provision of safe, premium products," BrucePac stated. "We are collaborating closely with the USDA to ensure that all required measures are taken to maintain a safe food supply. We will not resume production until we are certain the issue has been resolved."

The Food Safety and Inspection Service continues to gather information about the situation. Anyone with queries about the recall can contact BrucePac at 503-874-3000. Consumers with concerns about food safety can call the USDA at 888-674-6854.

This recall follows a lethal listeria outbreak linked to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat, the largest in more than a decade in the U.S. Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began an investigation in July, there have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

The recall is a reminder for consumers to carefully check their refrigerators and freezers for affected pre-cooked meat and poultry items, ensuring the health of their families. To minimize the risk of listeria infections, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems should avoid consuming potentially contaminated foods.

