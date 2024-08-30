- Government authorities affirm arranging a departure flight to Afghanistan.

For the first time since August 2021, Germany, as stated by its officials, sent back Afghan nationals to their homeland on a Friday morning. This information was shared by spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. Back in August 2021, the Taliban, a radical Islamic group, seized power in Afghanistan.

Hebestreit revealed that the individuals in question were all criminals who had been found guilty in Germany and were due to be deported. The federal government had been working diligently to reinstate deportations in such circumstances and had even helped the relevant countries to facilitate this. "Given the challenging circumstances, Germany has sought assistance from its key regional partners to make the return possible. The federal government is deeply grateful for this assistance," Hebestreit mentioned.

The federal government is determined to carry on with these deportations. It believes that Germany's security concerns significantly outweigh the need to protect criminals and potential threats.

Hebestreit's statements came after the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan, despite it being challenging for Germany due to the current situation.

