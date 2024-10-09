Government-affiliated employment agencies will acquire the authorization to issue monthly financial aid payments directly to citizens.

Unemployment benefit recipients are being urged to attend regular, monthly meetings with job centers, according to a proposal from the Federal Ministry of Labor. These meetings aim to ensure beneficiaries are complying with the conditions of their benefits, as reported by Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, based on a draft shared with coalition factions.

The proposal suggests that these dialogues should happen "monthly, in a face-to-face setting, whenever it's necessary for integration into the broader job market." Specifically, monthly meetings are planned for newly unemployed youth and those at risk of prolonged unemployment.

Early identification of individuals at high risk of long-term unemployment is a priority, as the first 12 months of benefit receipt are of particular interest. Furthermore, these conversations can be beneficial for recent graduates of integration or language courses.

According to the draft, "a monthly conversation frequency seems appropriate for young people or individuals with complex issues." Regular dialogue with employable benefit recipients is considered crucial.

