Award - Gottschalk receives "Goldene Narrenschelle" in the southwest

Presenter Thomas Gottschalk receives the "Golden Fools' Bell" from the Association of Swabian-Alemannic Fools' Guilds (VSAN). The organization announced on Thursday in Bad Dürrheim (Schwarzwald-Baar district) that "Mister Wetten, dass...?" had tirelessly brought much-needed humour to living rooms in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "Thomas Gottschalk never took himself too seriously." He was always up for something crazy - just like the fools. "Like the jesters, he doesn't mince his words and has - to put it in Alemannic terms - a sharp tongue." And like a real jester, he doesn't really let himself be driven off the stage.

The award ceremony will take place on January 31 in Rust. Last year's award winner, the "second most famous Franconian after Gottschalk", Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), will give the laudatory speech. The presentation of the "Narrenschelle" - a gold-plated hand bell - is one of the highlights of carnival in the southwest. The award is not endowed. Previous recipients of the "Narrenschelle" include former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger, singer Tony Marshall and the coach of Bundesliga soccer club SC Freiburg, Christian Streich. Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is also among those who have been honored so far.

Founded in 1924, VSAN is one of the oldest carnival associations in Germany. It brings together 68 carnival guilds from the administrative districts of Freiburg, Tübingen and Stuttgart, the Bavarian administrative district of Swabia and five cantons in Switzerland.

VSAN

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de