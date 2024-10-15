Gottschalk plans to challenge the statement "Bet that"...

Nearly a year has gone by since Thomas Gottschalk last hosted "Wetten, dass..?" on ZDF. During a chat on the podcast "Bosbach & Rach - The Weekly Testers", set to air on Wednesday, the 74-year-old suggests that he might entertain the thought of revisiting the show as the host. However, he's not keen on pushing the envelope with ZDF.

Gottschalk shares, "If there's interest, I wouldn't turn down the opportunity. I'm sharp as a tack, I know who Iris Berben and Wolfgang Bosbach are, and can tell them apart. I'm the kind of person who'll support those with good intentions and offer what I can and have. But if there's no demand, I don't force myself on anyone. I can't phone up ZDF and announce, 'Hey, I want to come back.'"

During the podcast with Wolfgang Bosbach and Christian Rach, Gottschalk was queried if he'd consider hosting the show if he had the freedom to pick the stars. "Absolutely, the prospect is tempting," said Gottschalk. "But I've got a phone number for ZDF, and they'd have reached out by now if they had that intention. But they haven't, and I think that's a missed opportunity."

Gottschalk started his career at Bayerischer Rundfunk and gained fame from the show "Na sowas!". He took charge of the ZDF evening show "Wetten, dass..?" in 1987 and last hosted the 154th and final episode in November 2023 after several gaps. On October 16, Gottschalk will launch his new book titled "Unfiltered: Confessions from a Silence Breaker".

Despite his proposed return to "Wetten, dass..?", Gottschalk acknowledges that ZDF hasn't contacted him yet, indicating a potential lack of interest from the broadcaster. Regardless, ZDF still has his contact information, suggesting they could reach out if plans change in the future.

