Göttingen assumes control over the dilapidated city block

The town of Göttingen has obtained the dominant stake in a rundown flats building. The municipality acquired 119 units within this structure situated in the western part of Göttingen, as mentioned by the administration. Consequently, the town now possesses control over 152 units in total. The main objective is to substantially enhance the living standard for the occupants. Previously, the city had disclosed that certain living conditions within the building were deplorably inhuman.

The city had already publicized the acquisition of these apartments back in November. At that time, the former major proprietor agreed to sell the 119 units to a private buyer. However, the contract had not yet come into force, prompting the city to engage in discussions with both parties concerning the potential reversal of the purchase contract.

Beforehand, the city had already successfully procured some units individually within the complex. The previous property owners had failed to undertake essential repair works, according to Göttingen's Mayor Petra Broistedt (SPD). The building located at Hagenweg 20 is situated in a residential neighborhood, housing various other multi-unit dwellings.

City intends to acquire additional apartments

Subsequently, the city plans to acquire the remaining 47 apartments out of the total 165 units. Once the purchase is completed, the city may either renovate or demolish the building to provide affordable housing options for families. If the current tenants vacate their units, the apartments owned by the city will not be made available for rent immediately. Currently, roughly half of the 145 registered residents have been relocated to more acceptable and comfortable accommodations. Meanwhile, a launderette has been established within the building, occupying 4,076 square meters of space.

