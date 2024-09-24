Gotham FC, victorious in the NWSL championship, becomes the initial squad from the league to pay a visit to the White House, interacts with President Biden.

In a celebration of the team's triumph, Biden commended their tenacity – Gotham ended up at the bottom of the league in 2022 but managed to make it to the playoffs and clinch the championship the year after – and their influence on a broader women's sports movement.

"It's safe to say, everyone tunes into women's sports these days," Biden stated in his speech.

"When people watch you play, they also witness the impact of the influence off the field, which holds significance. You lead the way in offering sports medicine and healthcare exclusively for women.

"A woman can achieve anything a man can – even becoming the President of the United States," he noted further.

Biden was also bestowed a Gotham FC jersey with the number 46 on the back and offered a warm welcome to retired US soccer superstar Ali Krieger onto the stage. Krieger, a former national team player who amassed more than a century of caps, clinched the NWSL title with Gotham FC in her final active season.

"I recall periods in my career when women's soccer was undercovered and lacked support," she shared. "Our advancements since then have been unprecedented: from our beginnings to becoming champions.

"Gotham and the NWSL have experienced remarkable growth, with more fans, higher engagement, and increased acknowledgement. However, it's crucial to remember that our mission is far from complete. Each time we step onto the field, we think about young girls aspiring for careers in sports. This triumph isn't merely about titles or trophies – it's about clearing the path for them.

"Being the first is historical, but even more significant is ensuring that we're not the last."

Gotham FC was formed in 2007 as the Jersey Sky Blue. It transformed into Sky Blue FC in 2008 and participated in the semi-professional W-League of United Soccer Leagues. It bagged the inaugural Women's Professional Soccer championship in 2009 and was one of the founding members of the NWSL in 2013. It adopted its present name in 2021.

Gotham FC captured its initial NWSL championship in November of the previous year, overcoming OL Reign 2-1 in the final.

The team is currently in third place in the league table and secured a berth in the 2024 playoffs with a one-goal victory against the Utah Royals on Sunday.

