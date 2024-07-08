Before the NATO summit - "Got significantly less": Pistorius angry about the defense budget

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged Germany's growing responsibility for defense within NATO at the NATO summit. In his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise, Pistorius, an SPD politician, expressed frustration over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. I find that frustrating because I can't get things moving as quickly as the Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said during a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska, for the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise. He added, "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I need to adapt and make the best of it."

Pistorius: "Europeans assume responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance"

Under German leadership, pilots from several countries train together with the USA in air warfare operations under NATO standards. Assumed is the collective defense scenario ("Article 5"), in which an attack on one or more allies is repelled collectively. Approximately 60 combat jets, as well as other tank aircraft, transport planes, and helicopters, are participating. They practice the destruction of enemy air defense and combat against enemy air forces and the destruction of command centers. Low-altitude flights at a height of about 30 meters – ideally under enemy radar – and the dropping of precision bombs were also trained. In Alaska, a space roughly the size of the old Federal Republic is available for this purpose.

"We Europeans are taking responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance," Pistorius said, emphasizing the clear signal that applies specifically to Germany. He noted that the threat in the entire NATO area was being considered, not just in Europe, but also in the Arctic, which was of increasing geostrategic importance in dealing with Russia and the threat emanating from Russia.

The NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance, aims to further build up defensive and deterrent capabilities, the minister said. He announced several German steps that would support Ukraine's military aid. Germany will finance and provide 10,000 artillery shells from the Czech Munitions Initiative for Ukraine this year. "And we will present a drone initiative in Washington that provides our partners with a foundation for the joint procurement of drones of all types from German production for the Ukrainian armed forces," Pistorius said. He also added, "A lot is expected of Germany and we will deliver."

Stumbling Biden, looming Trump: Where are the USA heading?

The NATO summit with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance begins on Tuesday in Washington. It takes place in a phase of political uncertainty, as the fitness of US President Joe Biden as a presidential candidate has been publicly questioned. It remains unclear where the USA are heading if former US President Donald Trump wins the US election in November. He had at times threatened to withdraw the USA from the alliance and criticized Germany in particular.

In the past week, the leaders of the Ampel Coalition in the German military have approved a budget increase of 1.2 billion Euros for the regular military budget for the coming year. Pistorius had requested an additional 6.5 to 7 billion Euros for the coming year and referred to upcoming armament projects and rising operating costs. The Bundeswehr Association, an interest group for soldiers and military personnel, sharply criticized the concealment. Its chairman, André Wüstner: "The troops are surprised, mostly shocked."

The German government has announced its intention to take on a military leadership role. The stationing of the Brigade in Lithuania, which is to be combat-ready in the country with 5000 soldiers by 2027, is a visible sign. Another signal is the 100 billion Euro ("Special Funds") weapons procurement program. Additionally, the German-initiated European Sky Shield Initiative for a European air defense system is another consequence of the Russian aggression war against Ukraine. Currently, 21 countries are involved, with Austria and Switzerland – previously hardly conceivable – even two countries that are not NATO members.

NATO General: Germany could set significantly stronger accents

For the overhauled NATO defense plans, more than 70,000 additional soldiers are needed beyond the currently approximately 181,000 men and women. Pistorius himself said at the presentation of his military service model in June: "According to the assessment of the Bundeswehr and NATO, we need an additional 200,000 reservists. That means we're talking about a total of around 460,000 female soldiers and soldiers."

The highest German NATO General, Christian Badia, made it clear at the end of June in "Welt" that Germany "could set significantly stronger accents." Germany is, due to its contributions after the USA, the second most important NATO member state. The NATO commander in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, explained the new defense and operations plans to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at a meeting in Berlin: "The additional capabilities, their flexibility – and the sustainable financing for it, especially by the larger nations. Only in this way can I ensure that I can carry out my command as military supreme commander." Badia warned: "It's not enough to say: We've reached the two percent."

Pistorius also highlighted the importance of Germany contributing to the defense of the Arctic, as Russia poses a threat in that region as well. The NATO summit in Washington aims to increase defensive capabilities, with Pistorius announcing German support for Ukraine's military aid, including financing and providing artillery shells and a drone initiative. Despite facing budget concerns, Pistorius highlighted the importance of Germany taking a leadership role in Europe's defense within NATO, mentioning the stationing of a brigade in Lithuania and the European Sky Shield Initiative for a European air defense system. The German government's announcement of a military leadership role has been met with criticism from the Bundeswehr Association, whose chairman noted that troops were surprised and shocked by the budget increase decision. The NATO summit comes at a time of political uncertainty in the USA, with questions about President Joe Biden's fitness as a candidate and uncertainty over where the USA are heading if former President Donald Trump wins the election in November. The German military budget has been increased by 1.2 billion Euros for the coming year, but Pistorius had requested an additional 6.5 to 7 billion Euros for the same period. Germany is the second most important NATO member state, following the USA, and the overhauled NATO defense plans require more than 70,000 additional soldiers beyond the current approximately 181,000. The German-initiated European Sky Shield Initiative has seen 21 countries involved, including Austria and Switzerland, two countries that were previously not part of NATO. The highest German NATO General, Christian Badia, has warned that Germany needs to set stronger accents in its contributions to NATO, as simply meeting the 2% defense budget target is not sufficient for ensuring the alliance's command capabilities.

Read also: