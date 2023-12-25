Auxiliary Bishop - Gössl remembers victims of sexualized violence in sermon
In his Christmas sermon, the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, remembered the victims of violence, wars and terror in the Middle East and other places in the world. He also spoke about victims of sexualized violence on Christmas Day. These people "remain silent because they repress what has happened, out of shame and despair", said Gössl. With his silence, God stands by those who have been silenced.
God's word is close to people, especially where words fail: "At Christmas, we can celebrate that God's silent word and the light of his silent presence shine in all the darkness of our days and that all the darkness of this world will never suffocate this light," said Gössl.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de