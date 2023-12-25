Auxiliary Bishop - Gössl remembers victims of sexualized violence in sermon

In his Christmas sermon, the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, remembered the victims of violence, wars and terror in the Middle East and other places in the world. He also spoke about victims of sexualized violence on Christmas Day. These people "remain silent because they repress what has happened, out of shame and despair", said Gössl. With his silence, God stands by those who have been silenced.

God's word is close to people, especially where words fail: "At Christmas, we can celebrate that God's silent word and the light of his silent presence shine in all the darkness of our days and that all the darkness of this world will never suffocate this light," said Gössl.

Source: www.stern.de