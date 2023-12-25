Archbishop - Gössl remembers victims of sexualized violence in sermon

In his Christmas sermon, the newly appointed Archbishop of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, remembered the victims of violence, wars and terror in the Middle East and other places in the world. He also spoke on Christmas Day about those affected by sexualized violence. These people "remain silent because they repress what has happened, out of shame and despair", said Gössl, who is currently still an auxiliary bishop and will be officially inaugurated into his new office as archbishop in March. With his silence, God stands by those who are silenced.

God's word is close to people, especially where words fail: "At Christmas, we can celebrate that God's silent word and the light of his silent presence shine in all the darkness of our days and that all the darkness of this world will never suffocate this light," said Gössl.

Source: www.stern.de