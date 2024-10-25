Gosens expresses farewell to Berlin with lingering soulful pain

Every day, with a grin towards Alte Foersterei, was how Robin Gosens utilized to describe his journey to work during the previous season. Regardless, the international footballer departed from 1. FC Union in a swift exit, leaving numerous fans disappointed in his wake.

Despite his abrupt departure in the summer, footballer Robin Gosens continues to speak highly of his former club Union Berlin and coach Urs Fischer. In the podcast "kicker meets DAZN", he expressed, "I used to wake up every day and head to Alte Foersterei with a smile."

The 30-year-old had joined Union Berlin in 2023 but left after merely a year. He moved to AC Florence on the final day of the summer transfer window as a loan. However, he reassured, "I had an affection for everything about this club. Berlin was not the reason for my summer switch."

Berlin, though, failed to meet the needs of Robin Gosens' young family. "Perhaps we oversimplified the comparison between Berlin and Bergamo," he admitted. Prior to his stint in Berlin, Gosens had played in Italy for Inter Milan and Atalanta Bergamo.

"A Deteriorating Trend"

Arriving in Berlin as a record transfer, he achieved his goal of playing in the Bundesliga. But his happiness was minimal. "Clearly, when you arrive as a record transfer, the expectation is to elevate the standards. Instead, it led to a deteriorating trend," he described the situation. Unsurprisingly, 1. FC Union plummeted from first to eighteenth position in the table within just a few weeks, experiencing a losing streak of fifteen matches.

Eventually, coach Urs Fischer was dismissed. Gosens holds great respect for his former coach, who had led the club to its first Bundesliga promotion after five years. "I believe Urs Fischer deserves everything, but not a departure like this," he stated: "They should erect a statue for what he's accomplished."

Gosens' tenure in Berlin ended sooner than anticipated. He expected to stay with the club until the transfer deadline day, but Florence's offer was completed unexpectedly. He was not looking for the theatrics surrounding his transfer, which had already been resolved by the club's administration.

His move didn't sit well with the fans, which still bothers Gosens: "It still stings my heart." However, the international player was resolute: "But I couldn't delay the decision. I had to make it now."

Despite his move to AC Florence, Robin Gosens still holds a fondness for soccer at Alte Foersterei. His love for the sport is evident as he shares, "Soccer at Union Berlin was special, and I missed it deeply once I left."

Despite the disappointing end to his time in Berlin, Gosens continues to maintain a strong connection with the club and its culture, often longing for the thrill of playing in a soccer match at Alte Foersterei.

Read also: