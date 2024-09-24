Google is offering artificial intelligence capabilities for Volkswagen's virtual assistant systems.

Volkswagen is leveraging Google's tech for its digital assistant, as revealed by Alphabet's subsidiary. Google's AI, named "Gemini," serves as the backbone for VW's service app. This intelligent assistant can offer practical advice to VW owners, such as demonstrating tire change techniques. This beneficial service will be complimentary for owners of the "Atlas" and "Atlas Cross Sport" models, debuting in North America from the 2020 model year, with rollout scheduled for early 2025.

According to Thomas Kurian, head of Google's Cloud division, the idea might seem straightforward but the technical execution is quite intricate. The software isn't simply referring to the user manual; instead, Google has trained its AI using manuals and YouTube tutorials tailored to the specific VW models.

Google is optimistic about its corporate AI business, projecting revenues to surpass several billion dollars by 2024. Although Google hasn't disclosed specific figures yet, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) currently occupy a larger market share in this sector.

