Survey - Good food on New Year's Eve more important than fireworks

Good food beats fireworks on New Year's Eve: According to a survey, the most important thing for a large proportion of people is to treat themselves to a good meal at the turn of the year. This was stated by 56 percent of those surveyed, according to the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich on Thursday. More than 1,200 people were questioned online for the representative survey between the end of November and the beginning of December.

Only 20 percent of respondents named fireworks as the most important element for a successful New Year's Eve. Being together with friends or family ranked just behind good food. 87% of respondents also stated that they did not want to spend money on New Year's Eve fireworks. The year before, the figure was 83 percent. Those who do not want to do without fireworks at the turn of the year plan to spend an average of 30 to 40 euros on them.

The importance of the New Year is higher for younger people than for older people. "New Year's Eve is a special day for young people. Not only do they celebrate the turn of the year particularly intensively, but they also reflect on the past year and set themselves goals for the coming year," said lead researcher Philipp A. Rauschnabel according to the press release.

