Gold price hits new record high and jumps $ 2,500

Global economic and political uncertainty has been driving the gold price for several months. Precious metal is considered a crisis currency. Additionally, expectations of a near-term cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve are also boosting the gold price, as investors may shift their money.

The perceived safety of gold as an investment option makes it an attractive choice for many during periods of Other economic instability. Following the Fed's announcement, investors may increasingly view gold as a potential source of Other returns.

