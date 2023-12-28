Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslocal courtjudgmentsolgjewelrygold jewelrybreach of dutygermanyhigher regional court of frankfurtprocessesfrankfurt on the mainlegacyroyal stonehesse

Gold jewelry placed in the grave: "No breach of duty"

Gold jewelry of a deceased person may be placed in their grave, even if this reduces the legacy of a co-heir. This was decided by the Higher Regional Court (OLG) of Frankfurt am Main in a ruling published on Thursday. The judges thus rejected the appeal of a co-heiress against an identical...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Justitia can be seen on a window at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Higher Regional Court Frankfurt - Gold jewelry placed in the grave: "No breach of duty"

Gold jewelry of a deceased person may be placed in their grave, even if this reduces the legacy of a co-heir. This was decided by the Higher Regional Court (OLG) of Frankfurt am Main in a ruling published on Thursday. The judges thus rejected the appeal of a co-heiress against an identical decision by the Königstein Local Court. The complaint had been directed against the executor of the will, who was accused of "conduct in breach of duty" and was therefore to be relieved of his office. (DOCKET NO. 21 W 120/23)

The widow had named her three children as co-heirs in her will - one daughter was to receive her jewelry as a legacy. She later instructed the executor of her will to include her wedding rings and a gold chain in her grave. When the jewelry actually disappeared during the funeral, the co-heirs argued that this was "contrary to duty".

However, according to the OLG ruling, the plaintiffs were unable to prove that the jewelry had been placed in the grave against the wishes of the deceased. In any case, the executor of the will had not committed a gross breach of duty, "even if this meant that he was unable to partially comply with an ordered legacy", according to the decision, which has already become final.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public