- Gold-hunting in the Shadow of Scandal

Upon the question of the whip scandal, Isabell Werth becomes emotional. The world's most successful rider gets teary-eyed when asked about the video featuring Charlotte Dujardin in Versailles, showing the British dressage rider striking a horse multiple times with a whip. "I can't comprehend what happened," says Werth: "We're all shocked."

The shadow of animal abuse hangs over the Olympic dressage, which began on Tuesday at the Château de Versailles. "It's a very destructive situation for a person and also for the sport," says Werth, briefly regaining composure. "It weighs heavily on my heart."

Only a canoeist has been more successful

The 55-year-old from Rheinberg does not dodge the difficult topic and takes a stand. But: "Talking about the sport is clearly easier." And there's a topic: With another Olympic victory, Werth could become Germany's most successful Olympian. The rider has won seven gold and five silver medals so far and could tie with Birgit Fischer in Versailles, measured by triumphs. The canoeist had won eight gold medals in her career. In the overall record, Werth has one more silver medal than Fischer.

She knows that, says Werth. But she doesn't want to attach too much importance to the statistics. "I want to focus on riding here," emphasizes Werth. "I'm looking forward to it, the rest will be seen later." She has chances in the team competition on Saturday and in the individual on Sunday.

Relevant animal welfare case

Ironically, Werth's chance for more Olympic medals is due to another relevant animal welfare case. In November, the Danish TV station TV2 broadcast footage from the trading stable of Danish rider Andreas Helgstrand, showing horses with open wounds from spurs and welts from whips, as well as aggressive riding. Helgstrand, who was not seen in the pictures, expressed shock in an official statement. And was still banned for the Olympics.

Only because of this, Werth's patron Madeleine Winter-Schulze could acquire shares in Helgstrand's Wendy. And with the mare, the rider just made it to the last minute to qualify for the Olympics.

Wendy was injured at the first Olympic sighting but was fit in time for the second. At the CHIO in Aachen, Werth won the Grand Prix, the Special, and the Kür with the mare - and received the Olympic ticket.

"That was crazy," says Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. "That's naturally great for our team. It makes us very confident after her Aachen series." The rider from Tuntenhausen, who won double gold in Tokyo, belongs to the German Paris trio with Dalera and Frederic Wandres (Hagen a.T.W.) with Bluetooth.

Werth, who usually builds up her horses herself over several years, has been riding Wendy, an already "very well-trained horse," since January. This change of concept "happened randomly," says the rider. "I didn't drive around saying I need a finished horse." But when the chance came, Werth took it.

It's also ironic that her potential Olympic record has become much more likely due to the whip scandal. The British team was considered the gold favorite until Dujardin's suspension and is significantly weakened by her absence. Werth has a clear opinion about this: "I would give a lot if the case hadn't happened - then I'd rather be second in the end."

The summer Olympics in Versailles offer Werth another opportunity to break records, with her success potentially tied to a relevant animal welfare case. Despite the irony, Werth is focused on her Summer game, aiming to perform well in the team competition on Saturday and the individual event on Sunday.

