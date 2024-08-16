- Goitzsche Front immediately takes the top spot on the album charts

The rockers of Goitzsche Front have taken the number one spot in the album charts - six years after their first chart-topping album "Deines Glückes Schmied". According to GfK Entertainment, the band's album "Jugend von gestern" from Bitterfeld-Wolfen in Saxony-Anhalt is currently leading the ranking, ahead of US superstar Billie Eilish with "Hit Me Hard And Soft" at number two and the Swedish power metal band Hammerfall with "Avenge The Fallen" at number three.

In fourth place is Taylor Swift's successful album "The Tortured Poets Department", followed by "Ate" by the South Korean K-pop boy group Stray Kids.

There's little movement for "Bauch Beine Po" by Shirin David in the single charts. She "dominates the top 100 for the third week in a row", according to GfK Entertainment.

New at number two is RAF Camora with the single "Out Of The Dark" - he achieves the highest new entry of the week among single releases. At number three is "Wunder" by Ayliva & Apache 207. The rapper also has another song in the top five: "Miami" is at number four, ahead of "Stumblin' In" by Australian DJ Cyril.

Despite Shirin David's continued dominance in the album charts with "Bauch Beine Po", her latest single hasn't garnered the same success, remaining stagnant in the singles charts. On the other hand, RAF Camora's new single "Out Of The Dark" has made a significant leap, entering the singles charts at number two, showcasing a stark contrast in their chart performances.

