District of Heidenheim - Going shopping with a lawnmower: Police stop senior citizen
A senior citizen in Sontheim an der Brenz in Baden-Württemberg drove to the shops on a ride-on lawnmower. She did not have a driver's license and the lawnmower did not have a license plate, as the police reported on Thursday. A patrol stopped the 66-year-old woman on Wednesday and checked her. According to the police, the ride-on lawnmower can travel at a maximum speed of twelve kilometers per hour - but the woman would only have been allowed to drive it on a public road with a driver's license.
Police PM
Source: www.stern.de