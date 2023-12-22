District of Heidenheim - Going shopping with a lawnmower: Police stop senior citizen

A senior citizen in Sontheim an der Brenz in Baden-Württemberg drove to the shops on a ride-on lawnmower. She did not have a driver's license and the lawnmower did not have a license plate, as the police reported on Thursday. A patrol stopped the 66-year-old woman on Wednesday and checked her. According to the police, the ride-on lawnmower can travel at a maximum speed of twelve kilometers per hour - but the woman would only have been allowed to drive it on a public road with a driver's license.

Police PM

Source: www.stern.de