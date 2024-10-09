Goffin's extraordinary play leaves Zverev feeling disheartened

With a premature exit in Shanghai, Alexander Zverev missed out on a potential showdown against US Open finalist Taylor Fritz. The under-the-weather Zverev fell to the resurgent former top-ten player David Goffin.

Zverev hung his head in disappointment and retreated into the bowels of the Shanghai Arena. The crushing defeat at the hands of the featherweight Goffin had a heavy toll on the German tennis ace. His aspirations of the Masters title in China crumbled following a 4-6, 5-7 loss to the surging Belgian. More importantly, Zverev failed to match his 2018 record of 60 tournament victories in a single season. Only world number one Jannik Sinner has surpassed this feat this year.

"I just tried to stay positive - and it worked out in the end. I'm very happy," exulted Goffin, who had an outstanding day. Instead of Zverev, he would now square off against the American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, a match Zverev would have relished to avenge his recent losses.

Against Goffin, who stands at a mere 1.80 meters tall and weighs 70 kilograms, the Tokyo Olympics champion faced tough resistance from the former world number seven's returns and passing shots. Zverev complained to his box towards the start of the match. Goffin lured the favorite towards the net with half-volley slice shots only to outsmart him there. The 33-year-old clinched the break to take a 4-3 lead, which he converted.

Zverev appears unsure

Zverev managed only a 65% success rate on his first serve in the first set and needed to up his game. However, he appeared unsure and made several costly mistakes. Towards the end of the second set, the cunning Goffin sealed the decisive break, much to the dismay of the German. Zverev, who had not always been in control in his previous matches and had had a sharp exchange with the umpire the previous day, sent a ball soaring into the night sky. There was no energy left for a recovery in Goffin's final service game, and after 1 hour and 36 minutes, Goffin clinched the first match point.

The unexpected early exit now offers Zverev some reprieve. He had been battling a fever and coughing during the Laver Cup in Berlin - he eventually took a one-week medical break due to a lung infection before the tournament in Shanghai, but did not always appear at his best physically.

Despite the early exit, Zverev still has a chance to improve his sports record this season. Instead of competing against Fritz in Shanghai, he now has the opportunity to focus on his recovery and prepare for upcoming competitions.

Despite his physical struggles, Zverev's rivals, such as Goffin, have proven that they are not to be underestimated in the world of sports.

