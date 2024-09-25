Goering-Eckardt admitted: "Our self-assuredness was excessive, overly urbanized"

Following the European election and state elections in several regions, it's evident that frustration, confusion, and sadness are prevalent among democratic parties. This should serve as a wake-up call for all parties. Frustration isn't an effective solution, regardless of who's in power.

Fortunately, my party is taking initiative: the announced resignation of the federal board deserves respect and acknowledgment. Personal matters are secondary. Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour are taking accountability for the entire party's responsibilities. We were perceived as too intellectual, too urban, and failed to connect with people's emotions: fear, decline, unrest. The party chairs' action is a testament of true greatness. Now it's up to the entire party to transform this situation into something positive and responsible - not just for Alliance 90/The Greens, but for our nation.

We should advocate for what's essential for the nation, not just what's achievable: clean air, thriving nature, healthy forests, affordable housing, excellent schools, safe infrastructure, reliable public transportation, and more. We can stand our ground against populists and right-wing extremists who offer no more than fear-mongering, intensifying frustration, and belittling improvements to people's daily lives.

I am concerned that young voters have lost faith in our party, along with other democratic parties, and in democracy itself, in recent elections. The crises of our time have affected young people deeply. Their concerns and expectations have been neglected for far too long. We must ensure that we represent the interests of future generations.

We can reunite as a coalition party

"Alliance" is in our name. This alliance-building spirit should continually guide us, even in the chaos of daily decisions. Alliances are not built within a confined circle, but with those who think and perceive the world, the nation, an issue differently. As long as they aren't advocating for violence or undermining our democracy. That's a challenge, but it's also an opportunity to grow.

We can become a coalition party that builds bridges. From rural areas to cities, from young to old, from engaged to disheartened. Yes, even from well-meaning to rejecting individuals. In one of the most critical periods for our party, the experiences of "Alliance 90" uniting with the West party "The Greens" can offer guidance.

At that time, after reunification, society's inner state was cause for concern. Therefore, we emphasized in the "basic consensus for the new party 'Alliance 90/The Greens'": "Our political culture should be inviting and inclusive, not rejecting and excluding. It is oriented towards reducing fears and awakening willingness for necessary changes."

At the same time, we resolved: "Where our search and effort to achieve consensus or persuasive compromises fail, we are willing to engage in necessary conflicts and confrontations." This should still apply today. Many may see only the negative, the populism exploitation, the belittling, the division. I would rather look ahead. Because the strongest motivation to persevere is a positive vision of the future.

The Land of the Resilient

I am convinced: Our nation is more than some would like to portray. We have the power to determine the kind of nation we want to be. A nation of pessimists. Or the land of the resilient. We hold the reins. Alliance 90/The Greens has always been about a free, diverse society: a trusting, life-affirming society that protects the future. A nation where we stand up for each other, where the objective isn't to please everyone, but to tolerate differences, address problems openly, ensure security, and seek common ground.

I stand for freedom that includes, not excludes. A comprehensive freedom. The freedom to breathe clean air, to practice the religion of our choice, to love whom we choose. And also the freedom to make different choices than others. A freedom that doesn't put others in a corner: "You're a paternalist!" "A prohibitor!" "A do-gooder!" Nor does it stigmatize and shun everyone who is critical. And clearly communicates the consequences when dangerous populists and demagogues attack our democratic order. A freedom that protects the rule of law, so that humanity remains.

I am convinced: The longing for security and freedom is comprehensive. Our mission remains to protect our nature, our humanity, our new prosperity. Together, not against each other. In partnership. The time for this is now.

Katrin Göring-Eckardt is Vice President of the German Bundestag and a member of the Green Bundestag fraction.

