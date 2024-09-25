Globally, an increasing number of children are developing myopia.

A growing number of young individuals globally are struggling with myopia, with one out of every three now being affected. This trend is escalating rapidly, as indicated by recent research. By 2050, it's estimated that over 740 million children and adolescents worldwide will be impacted, representing approximately 40% of those aged five and above.

This prediction is put forth by a team from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, published in the "British Journal of Ophthalmology." Based on analysis of investigations and reports from 50 countries, the team examined data from over 5.4 million young individuals aged 5 to 19, of whom over 1.9 million were myopic.

Myopia commonly develops during childhood, often resulting in blurred vision of distant objects. While genetics can play a role, the recent surge is largely attributed to lifestyle changes such as increased indoor time and screen use.

Age and gender disparities

Myopia prevalence has seen a substantial increase from 1990 to 2023, with the proportion of affected young individuals remaining stable at around 24-25% between 1990 and 2010. The rate of increase accelerated thereafter, reaching 36% in 2023.

Gender also plays a role: Girls experience slightly higher rates of myopia than boys, which researchers link to factors such as less outdoor time and a higher engagement in activities requiring close focus. A longer education and living in urban areas also increase the risk of myopia.

Global concern

Myopia may become a "global health burden" in the future, the study warns. This is particularly true for countries with lower to middle per capita income, where a higher increase is expected. Asia is predicted to have the highest prevalence of 69% by 2050, likely due to earlier school starting ages.

Japan and South Korea had the highest prevalence between 1990 and 2023, with nearly 86 and 74% of young individuals suffering from myopia respectively. Russia, Singapore, and China followed closely, with prevalence rates of 46%, 44%, and 41% respectively. Conversely, myopia was less prevalent in various African countries such as Uganda and Burkina Faso, with incidences of around 1.3% each. In Paraguay, the study reports that less than 1% of young individuals were affected.

The alarming estimate suggests that by 2050, over 740 million children and adolescents worldwide will be impacted by myopia, making up approximately 40% of those aged five and above. This high prevalence is likely due to lifestyle changes, with genetics playing a secondary role and increased indoor time and screen use being major contributing factors.

Given the high prevalence and the prediction of myopia becoming a "global health burden", particularly in countries with lower to middle per capita income, it's crucial to raise awareness about the risks associated with myopia and promote outdoor activities and balanced screen use among children.

