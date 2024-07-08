Global temperature reaches 1.5 degree threshold for the twelfth month in a row

The global temperature in June 2024 reached or exceeded the 1.5-degree threshold of the Paris Climate Agreement for the twelfth consecutive month. According to the EU Climate Change Service Copernicus, the June 2024 temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius above the estimated June average for the 1850-1900 pre-industrial reference period. The average global temperature from July 2023 to June 2024 exceeded the pre-industrial temperature, according to Copernicus data, by an average of 1.64 degrees.

In the Paris Climate Protection Agreement, Germany and many other countries set a goal at the end of 2015 to keep the earth's warming significantly below two degrees, ideally 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era. However, it is important to note that this refers to the average temperature over longer periods, not individual months or years. A formally agreed definition of what exactly constitutes crossing the 1.5-degree threshold has not been established yet. Many climate experts believe that the 1.5-degree limit has already been exceeded.

Moreover, the previous month was the warmest June on record worldwide since data recording began. This means that every single month since the previous 13 months has been the warmest on record globally. Such a record series is "unusual but a similar series of monthly global temperature records occurred in the years 2015/2016," Copernicus stated.

The average surface air temperature in June was therefore 16.66 degrees. This was 0.67 degrees above the June average from 1991 to 2020 and 0.14 degrees above the previous June 2023 record.

Due to this consistent rise in global temperatures, the Consequence for future Parisian summers could include more frequent heatwaves. On a Global scale, countries that ratified the Climate Agreement may need to reevaluate their strategies to mitigate the rising Temperatures. The Parisian population might need to adapt to the Consequence of a changing climate, such as modifications to infrastructure and daily routines, given the consecutive months exceeding the 1.5-degree threshold.

