Global spread of pervasive solitude is being documented; Seoul allocates a substantial sum of $327 million to combat this issue.

These are the nation's "solitary departures," referred to as "godoksa" in Korean. It's part of a broader issue of loneliness and isolation affecting the country, an issue so significant that the government is making significant strides to address it.

In the bustling metropolis of Seoul, city officials announced this week they would invest 451.3 billion won (approximately $327 million) over the next five years to "establish a city where no one is lonely."

Their new strategies involve the availability of a 24/7 loneliness helpline with counselors, an online platform for similar counseling, and follow-up measures including in-person visits and consultations, as per the metropolitan government's declaration.

Addressing loneliness and isolation is not just an individual concern, but a societal responsibility, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon stated in a press release. The city will "utilize its full municipal potential" to aid lonely individuals in their healing and their return to society, he added.

The city also plans to implement expanded mental health services and green spaces; nutritional meal plans for middle-aged and senior residents; a search system to identify isolated individuals requiring assistance; and activities to motivate people to venture outside and interact with others, including gardening, sports, book clubs, and further activities.

Experts have praised the measures but have advised caution, as Korean loneliness is linked to certain unique aspects of Korean culture, making change difficult.

"Loneliness is a significant social issue at the moment, so efforts or policies to tackle it are absolutely necessary," said Professor An Soo-jung of Myongji University – while urging careful consideration of the measures' effectiveness.

Countless solitary departures

Loneliness has become a national emphasis in the past decade as related issues have multiplied – such as young individuals isolating themselves from society, often for months at a time. This phenomenon, known as "hikikomori" in Japanese, has become increasingly common; estimated statistics suggest up to 244,000 reclusive individuals in South Korea in 2022.

The number of solitary departures has also been increasing – reaching 3,661 last year, up from 3,559 in 2022 and 3,378 in 2021, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's latest figures.

Part of this increase could be due to the ministry's revised lonely death definition, which now applies to anyone living in social isolation and dying due to suicide or illness, regardless of the time elapsed since their last contact.

Another factor contributing to the increase could be South Korea's demographic crisis. An aging population and declining birth rates have led to consistently more deaths than births in recent years, with South Korea's overall death rate on the rise.

However, the rising figure still signifies a larger problem that predominantly affects middle-aged and elderly men.

Over 84% of the solitary departures recorded last year were male, more than five times the number of female departures, according to the Ministry. Men in their 50s and 60s account for more than half the total group, making them particularly susceptible to the risk of dying alone.

What makes Koreans feel lonely?

Loneliness is not exclusive to South Korea, but there are differences in how Koreans perceive it. While in other cultures loneliness might be associated with unsatisfying relationships, in Korea, people often feel lonely when they doubt their worth or sense of purpose.

According to An, many younger Koreans are sensitive to criticism and overly self-critical while fearing failure. A study from June highlighted loneliness in Korean culture, which emphasizes relational orientation – identifying oneself through relationships with others.

This leads South Koreans to feel deep loneliness or a sense of failure if they feel they are not making a significant impact on others or society. This is a major departure from other cultures.

Other factors contributing to loneliness include the rise in single-person households, the decline in social interactions outside work and family, the prominence of social media fostering feelings of inadequacy, and South Korea's competitive, achievement-oriented culture, which promotes feelings of loneliness among those falling short of their goals.

"When we all prioritize the same values excessively, we lose ourselves," said An. "Our society demands highly collective social living but often fails to acknowledge individuality," making dealing with solitude or the feeling of failure challenging.

Governmental initiatives

South Korean officials have introduced various measures throughout the years to combat loneliness, including the Lonely Death Prevention and Management Act, which required the government to compile a comprehensive preventative plan and a five-yearly situation report.

In 2023, the government passed an amendment to provide financial support to certain reclusive youth, such as up to 650,000 won ($475) per month for living expenses, to help them "re-integrate into society."

South Korea isn't the only nation tackling this issue.

In Japan, where the hikikomori phenomenon was initially identified and thoroughly explored, they introduced a Minister of Solitude and Isolation in 2021. The subsequent year saw the government rolling out an extensive strategy, encompassing a round-the-clock consultation service and expansion of counseling and social work initiatives.

Similarly, numerous other countries, including the United Kingdom, have assigned ministers of solitude. In 2023, the United States Surgeon General issued a warning about a "loneliness and isolation outbreak," recommending actions like enhancing social infrastructure and regulating digital platforms.

Even the World Health Organization launched a commission to combat loneliness in 2023, labeling it a "serious health concern."

However, An expressed reservations about whether merely augmenting physical interactions could fundamentally address the issue of loneliness. "It's not something that can be swiftly altered by a solitary policy," she said.

Due to intricate, culturally-rooted aspects being involved, a more substantial transformation might be necessary, enabling individuals to "acquire the resilience to be alone and confront themselves."

"We need to cultivate the capacity to care for both ourselves and others," she added, "but our societal existence is so demanding, making it seem as if we're short on time to even care for ourselves."

