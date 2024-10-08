Global freshwater reserves appear to be steadily decreasing.

Global water levels in major rivers dropped significantly in 2023 compared to the past three decades, as per a UN report. Spanning the past five years, these water levels have consistently fallen below the historical norm, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The primary culprit is climate change, amplified by the periodic El Niño event, which alters global precipitation patterns. 2023 marked the warmest year since the onset of industrialization, with glaciers melting at a pace unseen in at least 50 years.

Different rivers experienced varying degrees of water loss. The Mississippi region in the U.S., the Amazon in South America, and the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Mekong rivers in Asia saw lower water levels than historical averages, while East Africa, North New Zealand, the Philippines, and Northern Europe experienced above-average water levels, as reported by the WMO.

"Water serves as a warning bell for climate change," stated WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. "We're encountering more frequent and severe instances of extreme rainfall, flooding, and droughts that pose serious threats to lives, ecosystems, and economies."

In years gone by, canaries were utilized to signal potential dangers in coal mines, becoming unconscious at higher-than-safe concentrations of carbon monoxide before humans did. As per UN estimates, at least 3.6 billion people, over 40% of the global population, currently face water shortages for at least one month annually. This number is predicted to escalate to five billion by 2050.

The report delves into river and lake water levels, soil moisture, and glacier and snow measurements. However, numerous countries delivered limited data, with only around 30 nations contributing to one specific parameter. In these instances, the WMO resorts to model estimations. More data must be gathered promptly, the WMO insisted.

