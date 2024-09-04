- Global economy concerns persist in open-border Saxony amidst election uncertainties

The group "Economy for an Open Saxony" expresses worries over the AfD's electoral triumph among youth. Robert Czajkowski, the board spokesman, expressed his concerns in Dresden, stating that numerous 18- to 29-year-olds following populist figures who jeopardize democracy, law, and welfare is deeply concerning. He emphasized that these individuals will significantly influence our future in Saxony and play a crucial role in shaping the state's development.

However, Saxony managed to avoid severe consequences this time, as the AfD fell short of achieving a blocking minority in the state parliament, making it unlikely for them to form a government or hold a ministerial post.

"Germany Needs a Makeover"

Our economy and society are undergoing a transformation. Many issues are shrouded in ambiguity, leaving people feeling neglected, and the justification for several decisions remains unclear, as per Czajkowski. "In my opinion, Germany needs a makeover."

The country is indeed divided. "The schism extends into the business sector as well," said Czajkowski. He discussed individuals who openly align with the populists, passive spectators, and those who bet on the populists' self-destruction. "Germany's past provides ample evidence and examples of these events unfolding in reality," Czajkowski cautioned.

