Global condemnation of aggression by settlers in the Occupied West Bank

Masses of armed colonizers invaded the Palestinian village of Jit in the recouped West Bank past 11 PM on Thursday night, igniting vehicles and hurling Molotov cocktails. The Palestinian Health Department affirmed one death and another individual with critical injuries. The Palestinian Administration branded the episode as "organized state terrorism".

"We denounce the brutality by radical colonizers who ambushed a Palestinian village in the West Bank yesterday and incited flames," asserted the Foreign Office. "Daily, Israeli colonizers almost go unpunished for stoking the fires of brutality in the occupied West Bank, putting every chance of peace at risk," expressed Borrell in relation to the Gaza conflict and the ongoing endeavors to settle on a possible truce.

The Israeli government must "stop these intolerable actions forthwith," he added. He proposed EU sanctions against the backers of violent colonizers, including some members of the Israeli government," Borrell declared. Such a proposition would necessitate the approval of all 27 EU countries, which are split on the Middle East dispute.

The United Nations described the onslaught by radical colonizers as "horrendous" and criticized the fact that they "remain mostly unpunished." It was reported that Israeli security forces partially viewed the attacks, according to the spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani. "It is even reported that weapons are supplied to colonizers. Thus, there is undeniably a state responsibility in this matter," she added. The Thursday attack was not an isolated incident, but "the direct outcome of Israel's colonizer policy in the West Bank."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident "in the strongest terms." It was the handiwork of an "extremist faction" that was injuring law-abiding colonizers, the colonization, and Israel's standing in the world "at a particularly delicate and challenging time," he said. The office of Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli prime minister took the incident seriously.

Israel's closest ally, the USA, condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Jewish colonizers on Palestinian civilians. These must cease, asserted a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné condemned the attack, particularly in light of the Gaza conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas, and ongoing efforts to achieve a truce, as "unacceptable."

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also joined the critique: "The scenes that transpired last night, with buildings set ablaze and torched, Molotov cocktails thrown at cars, and individuals forced from their homes, are repulsive," he stated on Friday during a trip to Jerusalem.

The situation in the West Bank, governed by Israel, has deteriorated significantly since the commencement of the war between Israel and the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to a count by AFP based on Palestinian accounts, at least 633 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or radical colonizers in the West Bank since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. At least 18 Israelis have been killed there by militant Palestinian assaults, according to Israeli reports.

