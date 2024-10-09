Global Alliance Engages in Unusual Aggression Towards Judicial System

The FIS should not assert control over the media rights of the DSV without their approval, as ruled by the court. The DSV is delighted by this decision. In response, FIS has indicated they will challenge this ruling. The DSV is unhappy with what they perceive as an "inappropriate and unprofessional" handling of the situation by the court.

Following their victory in the court case concerning media and marketing rights, the DSV is eager to reconcile with the FIS. At the request of the DSV, the Munich I Regional Court issued an order prohibiting FIS from centralizing the global marketing rights for World Cups in Germany. The court found that FIS had infringed upon European competition law.

Board member Stefan Schwarzbach expressed his satisfaction with the ruling, stating that the DSV is open to discussions and negotiations with FIS. He stated that the DSV has consistently expressed its readiness for dialogue in the past weeks and months. Schwarzbach hopes that the court ruling will lead to a shift in perspective at FIS, enabling a collaborative and equal relationship between the world federation and national associations.

However, it remains to be seen if this hope will materialize - as FIS has already announced plans to appeal the court decision. FIS vehemently criticized the court's approach in a controversial press release, labeling it as "unacceptable and unprofessional." FIS also clarified that this decision only applies to the DSV and does not extend to other national associations. The court did not explicitly make this claim in their press release.

Despite the court's ruling instructing FIS to refrain from centralizing Alpine skiing's global marketing rights in Germany, the DSV members are hopeful for a collaborative future. Following the controversy, DSV board member Stefan Schwarzbach has expressed a desire for negotiations, highlighting the association's eagerness to maintain an equal partnership with FIS.

Read also: