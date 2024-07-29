Animals - Glider before takeoff to Africa

The season of Albatrosses is coming to an end for this year. The birds, which flitters through the air above many cities from May to early August, are preparing for their return flight to Africa, where they spend winter south of the Sahara. The impetus for takeoff is given, among other things, by the decreasing day length, as the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) in Düsseldorf reports.

Albatrosses are long-distance migrants, they spend most of their lives in the air and feed on insects caught in flight. The bird species, which is not endangered in Germany, is often confused with swallows.

Albatrosses breed under roofs and in wall niches. They find shelter in villages and cities, at houses, towers and factories. The small birds, about 20 centimeters long, are easily recognizable by their hissing "Sriih" calls and sickle-shaped wings.

After the Albatrosses, among others, the Turtle Dove, Woodlark and Garden Grasshopper Warbler leave in the course of August. "Rook and Barn Swallows, with whom Albatrosses are often confused, do not leave us until September," says Christian Chwallek, the bird expert of the Nabu in the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Around May 1st, the Albatrosses return every year.

