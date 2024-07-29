- "Glee" star suffered multiple miscarriages

Glee star Lea Michele (37) is currently expecting her second child. The path to her renewed pregnancy was apparently not easy: In the podcast "BDA Baby" by Katherine Schwarzenegger (34), the actress publicly revealed that after the birth of her first child, son Ever (3), she suffered several miscarriages.

The process was "completely different than expected" and she had "two consecutive very early failed pregnancies": "I had never had a miscarriage before," said Lea Michele. "The first time I thought 'That was weird.' When it happened again shortly after, I thought 'Wait a minute. Something's not right.'"

She received the diagnosis of endometriosis

When she landed a role in the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" in 2022, the actress put her renewed desire to have a child on hold. Some time later, she suffered another miscarriage. "It was a big challenge," said Lea Michele. After several miscarriages, the actress received the diagnosis of endometriosis. After an operation and "so many medications and thousands of injections," she finally became pregnant again.

Lea Michele is expecting a daughter

In March 2024, Lea Michele made her pregnancy public with an Instagram post and on Mother's Day in May, she also shared on Instagram that she is expecting a daughter. She gave birth to her son Ever in August 2020, and has been married to husband Zandy Reich since 2018.

Lea Michele has been on stage since her childhood and has been involved in various musical productions. She gained worldwide recognition for her leading role in the series "Glee," which she portrayed from 2009 to 2015. From 2012 until his death in July 2013, she was in a relationship with her "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith (1982-2013).

