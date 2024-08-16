- Couple known for glass art craftsmanship tied the knot.

The duo known as "Glassperlenspiel," comprising Carolin Niemczyk (34) and Daniel Grunenberg (35), have officially tied the knot. Vogue magazine broke the news and even shared exclusive images from their wedding in the tranquil South French village of Allan. Approximately 41 guests attended the intimate ceremony in the quaint village. This region has been a cherished dream destination for the couple for years.

Post-summer festival season lull in October, the newlyweds plan a romantic honeymoon expedition across Canada, excluding any Third Wheels. Both hail from Lake Constance and their musical journey began in their adolescent years. They've been an item since 2006, and their love story commenced well before their "Glassperlenspiel" project.

Proposal on the Berlin KaDeWe's sixth floor

Marriage, for Niemczyk, always had an adult connotation that often left her questioning its suitability. The proposal, however, was as understated as it was unexpected:

"With Daniel and I seated at an Italian restaurant on the KaDeWe's sixth floor, an unconventional sensation stirred within me. 'I think I might now be open to the idea of marriage,' I revealed to Daniel.' He smiled, contemplated briefl, then proposed: 'Why don't we head to the ground floor and I'll buy you a ring, and we can get married?' I had no need to think twice, replied 'Yes,' and down we went."**

There, he purchased a ring, and the rest, as they say, is history.

