Radiantly beautiful for the festive season - Glamorous make-up tips for Christmas

Christmas is a particularly festive time. With the right make-up, the festivities with your loved ones will be even more magical and glamorous. Whether it's glittering eyeliner or classic red lips: These make-up tips emphasize the festive Christmas spirit. Here are three make-up ideas for a contemplative and glamorous Christmas.

Red kissable lips on Christmas Eve

Christmas trees glitter in living rooms on Christmas Eve. Fairy lights and candlelight bathe everything in a cozy glow. A sensual kissable mouth in bright red comes into its own in these moments. Jennifer Lopez (54) shows off the perfect red lips look in a recent video on her Instagram channel. She highlights her lips with a matte red lipstick and gives them a glossy finish with a little transparent gloss. The rest of the make-up is understated. A glamorous make-up look for a magical evening!

Glittering eyeliner on Christmas Day

Many people go out to dinner with family, friends or relatives on Christmas Day. Perfect make-up on the lips is out of place here. Instead, you can focus on the eyes for a sparkling Christmas beauty look. A glittery eyeliner can either create a subtle sparkle or an eye-catching shimmer - depending on the intensity you choose.

Rosy cheeks on Boxing Day

On Boxing Day, tummies are full of festive dishes, cookies and other treats. A winter walk is good for you. The make-up for the holiday is designed with this in mind: a touch of blush ensures rosy cheeks and a wintery complexion. The soft blush conjures up a healthy glow on the face in no time at all and emphasizes natural beauty. Warm, rosy shades on the cheekbones go perfectly with the wintery Christmas atmosphere and simply look fabulously beautiful.

Source: www.stern.de