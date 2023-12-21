Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
societyNewssaint's evechristmas partymake-up tipsleighton meesterbeautylipsradiantly beautiful for the festive seasonmake-upjennifer lopezchristmas

Glamorous make-up tips for Christmas

Enchant your loved ones at Christmas with the perfect make-up: Here are three make-up tips for a glamorous Christmas.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Actress Leighton Meester shows how it's done: Festive Christmas make-up doesn't have to be....aussiedlerbote.de
Actress Leighton Meester shows how it's done: Festive Christmas make-up doesn't have to be elaborate..aussiedlerbote.de

Radiantly beautiful for the festive season - Glamorous make-up tips for Christmas

Christmas is a particularly festive time. With the right make-up, the festivities with your loved ones will be even more magical and glamorous. Whether it's glittering eyeliner or classic red lips: These make-up tips emphasize the festive Christmas spirit. Here are three make-up ideas for a contemplative and glamorous Christmas.

Red kissable lips on Christmas Eve

Christmas trees glitter in living rooms on Christmas Eve. Fairy lights and candlelight bathe everything in a cozy glow. A sensual kissable mouth in bright red comes into its own in these moments. Jennifer Lopez (54) shows off the perfect red lips look in a recent video on her Instagram channel. She highlights her lips with a matte red lipstick and gives them a glossy finish with a little transparent gloss. The rest of the make-up is understated. A glamorous make-up look for a magical evening!

Glittering eyeliner on Christmas Day

Many people go out to dinner with family, friends or relatives on Christmas Day. Perfect make-up on the lips is out of place here. Instead, you can focus on the eyes for a sparkling Christmas beauty look. A glittery eyeliner can either create a subtle sparkle or an eye-catching shimmer - depending on the intensity you choose.

Rosy cheeks on Boxing Day

On Boxing Day, tummies are full of festive dishes, cookies and other treats. A winter walk is good for you. The make-up for the holiday is designed with this in mind: a touch of blush ensures rosy cheeks and a wintery complexion. The soft blush conjures up a healthy glow on the face in no time at all and emphasizes natural beauty. Warm, rosy shades on the cheekbones go perfectly with the wintery Christmas atmosphere and simply look fabulously beautiful.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public