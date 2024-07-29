- Gladbach wins the test against Bundesliga-champion Kiel

Borussia Mönchengladbach has won a friendly against future Bundesliga rival Holstein Kiel. The 14th-placed team from last season's Bundesliga defeated the northern Germany promotion team 1:0 (0:0) in Rottach-Egern after a largely lackluster game in summer temperatures. The winning goal was scored by Grant-Leon Ranos in the 72nd minute, assisted by Nathan Ngoumou.

Both Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane and his Holstein counterpart Marcel Rapp used the game to give almost all their players some playing time. The Foals had more possession and more of the game throughout the 90 minutes. Kiel's defense was solid, but they didn't create much going forward. Gladbach's goal came from a counterattack following one of Kiel's rare corners.

In the second half, Holstein fans got to see Philipp Sander again. The midfielder was Kiel's captain in the second division last season and joined Gladbach after their promotion. Gladbach is currently in a training camp in Rottach-Egern, while Kiel is preparing in Seefeld, Austria.

The following statement was made by Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane during the post-match interview: "We planned to add more intensity in the second half, and that's exactly what The following shall be added: we did."

During the team meeting before the match, it was decided that The following shall be added: some tactical adjustments would be implemented to exploit Kiel's weaknesses in their defense.

Read also: