"Alien" is cult. At least that's the case for the first two parts of the film series. Opinions are divided on what came afterwards. The latest installment, "Alien: Romulus," is also likely to evoke mixed reactions - despite or perhaps because it's crawling with nasty creatures.

The "Alien" franchise has produced a total of six films so far, not counting the two ill-fated "Alien versus Predator" crossover films, video game spin-offs, or a planned TV series. Undoubtedly, the original film "Alien: The Unseen Monster from Another World" (1979) is a masterpiece. It launched Ridley Scott's rise to directing legend, as well as Sigourney Weaver's overnight rise to screen icon, and made Swiss HR Giger an art icon. Giger's "Alien" set new standards for horror.

The brilliance of "Aliens - The Return" (1986) under the guidance of none other than future "Titanic" and "Avatar" director James Cameron is also undisputed. Even "Alien 3," brought to the screen by David Fincher in 1992, is likely to find many fans. But that's where the consensus ends. Weaver's final appearance as Ellen Ripley in "Alien - The Resurrection" (1997) was widely panned, despite being directed by the later "Amélie" director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Reactions to the two prequels, "Prometheus - Dark Signs" (2012) and "Alien: Covenant" (2017), both directed by Ridley Scott, were mixed.

Now, "Alien: Romulus" is set to become the seventh film in the franchise. At least in terms of characters, the cards are being shuffled again. While Scott remains loyal to the series, this time he's only producing. Behind the camera, Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez is making his "Alien" debut, having already made a name for himself as a horror specialist with films like "Don't Breathe" (2016) and the "Evil Dead" remake (2013).

"Familiar" Characters

The main cast consists entirely of twentysomethings, all making their debut in the "Alien" universe. The only familiar face is that of Ian Holm, who played the android Ash in the original 1979 film and is now being resurrected via modern computer technology. However, he's not playing Ash, but an optically identical model called Rook.

In terms of the story, which is neither a prequel nor a sequel but set between the original and "Aliens - The Return," "Alien: Romulus" offers plenty of familiar elements. For example, there's another android, named Andy this time, in a significant role. And of course, there are the now-iconic Xenomorphs, Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and even a special hybrid monster.

So, is "Alien: Romulus" a promising new chapter in the franchise, or just another mixed bag? Only time will tell.

The mentioned Andy (David Jonsson) is the companion of Rain (Cailee Spaeny). He means so much to her that she even calls him her brother. Together, the two live in the dreary mining colony Jackson's Star, where the sun never shines and from which one can only dream of escaping. The dream could become a reality when Rain's friends Tyler (Archie Renaux), Kay (Isabela Merced), Bjorn (Spike Fearn), and Navarro (Aileen Wu) spot an object that seems to have been drifting through space unnoticed and unmanned. The group promptly sets off in an old shuttle towards their discovery, which turns out to be an abandoned space station called "Renaissance", consisting of the modules "Romulus" and "Remus". Perhaps they can find something useful here to escape from Jackson's Star to a better world?

Yes, Rain & Co find quite a bit here, but not exactly what they had imagined and hoped for. Instead, they soon find themselves fighting for survival against a horde of "alien" creatures. Not all of them succeed, of course. And then there's also the question of what role the seemingly harmless Andy actually plays in this nightmare scenario...

It gets silly in the end

"Alien: Romulus" starts well. Corresponding to its placement in the "Alien" universe timeline, it exudes plenty of retro charm and, especially in the first half, creates beautifully chilling suspense scenes that send shivers down the spine. Even the silence in the infinite expanse of space seems like a shock moment. Unfortunately, the reverent shudder gradually turns into a hysterical horror chase with a mass deployment of nasty creatures as the story progresses. Not the first "Alien" film to overdo it in an attempt to keep up with today's times.

Faster, higher, further - that applies to the evolution in Alvarez's film. That the "aliens" don't take much time in their growth phase is already known. At times, however, it seems like only seconds pass before a freshly hatched larva grows into a man-sized monster. Towards the end of the film, it gets increasingly silly. It's a shame, because it's precisely the "Alien" series that has proven in its early days that less can indeed be more. That a glimpse, a hint, or a detail can have a far more intense effect than the big showdown.

So, "Alien: Romulus" has an unwanted parallel to the story of Romulus and Remus. It also begins gloriously until Romulus murders his brother in a dispute. He becomes a tyrant until he is eventually killed himself. What's so hard about not shooting yourself in the foot?

"Alien: Romulus" is now running in German cinemas

