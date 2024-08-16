- "Give it all I got" - Breakdancer Raygun responds to hate and hate

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, who quickly became an internet sensation at the Paris Olympics with her unique moves, has expressed disappointment with the hate she's received online. In an Instagram video, the 36-year-old said the reactions she faced were "pretty devastating". "I'm glad I could bring some joy to your lives," Gunn said. "I didn't realize that would also open the door to so much hate." It was disheartening, she added.

She took the competition very seriously, she continued in her video. "I worked my ass off to prepare for the Olympic Games and I gave it my all."

Rachael Gunn and her Breakdance Style

At the Olympic breaking debut, Gunn was seen rolling on the floor or hopping like a kangaroo. Back home, she's a scientist and lecturer - about breakdance. Many found her rather unusual and simple style amusing on social media. After her performance, misinformation spread, Gunn explained.

The Australian Olympic team (AOC) condemned an anonymous online petition attacking Gunn as "annoying, misleading, and bullying". Gunn is simply an athlete who participated and won the qualifying event.

Despite the backlash on social media, Rachael Gunn's unique breakdancing style captured the attention of many at the Olympic Games. Despite facing hateful comments, she continued to promote breakdancing as a scientist and lecturer back home.

Inspired by her kangaroo-like moves and unusual style, Rachael Gunn started teaching breakdance to her students, showing that there's no right or wrong way to express oneself through this dance form.

Read also: