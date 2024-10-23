Skip to content
Following his conviction for tarnishing the reputations of two former election workers, ex-lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is mandated to surrender high-value possessions and his luxurious Manhattan apartment. Having declared bankruptcy at the tail-end of 2023, Giuliani is directed to relinquish "all listed properties below, including cash holdings, valuable jewels, and luxurious items," alongside any unpaid legal fees and his apartment, as per court records.

In December 2023, Giuliani was ordered to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss the sum of $148 million (€136 million) as a penalty for his false accusations of election fraud against them and other baseless claims. The duo suffered a barrage of defamatory remarks and threatening messages, including some that were racially charged. They subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking compensation. After securing a favorable verdict, Giuliani subsequently filed for bankruptcy in New York in December.

Giuliani played a crucial role in Trump's efforts to overturn the election results by propagating baseless accusations of voter fraud, with the ultimate aim of maintaining his grip on power following his defeat.

In the past, Giuliani enjoyed broad-based respect, transcending party affiliations. His measured response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York earned him the moniker of "America's Mayor" at the hands of renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey. In the subsequent years, he became Trump's steadfast and often aggressive sideman, a transformation that led to his being viewed by Trump's detractors as a highly divisive figure.

Latest