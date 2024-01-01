Skip to content
Gislason on the European Handball Championship: "Without question a home tournament"

National handball coach Alfred Gislason is Icelandic. Nevertheless, he sees the European Championship in Germany as a home event.

Despite his Icelandic origins, the European Handball Championship in Germany is something very special for national coach Alfred Gislason. "For me it is without question a home tournament, because I feel very connected to Germany. I am certainly Icelandic, but this year I will have spent half of my life in Germany," the 64-year-old told the German Press Agency about the significance of the final round from January 10-28.

He is very much looking forward to "experiencing a tournament at home", Gislason confirmed, adding: "I didn't stay in Germany for so long for no reason. I like it here, I feel very comfortable here. As a historian, I'm also a big fan of Germany." Gislason played for TuSEM Essen in the Bundesliga from 1983 to 1988 and worked as a coach at various German clubs from 1997 to 2019. He took over as national coach in February 2020. He has lived in a small town near Magdeburg for more than 20 years.

The only thing he finds difficult is playing with the DHB team "against Iceland. It's a bit strange standing on the other side during the national anthems," Gislason revealed. At the European Championship, there could be a clash with the team from his home country in the main round.

In general, Gislason is very much looking forward to the mega event in six German cities. "I was Iceland's national coach in 2007 and experienced the special nature of a tournament in Germany," he said. Back then, the halls were full even when Germany wasn't playing. "I've never experienced that anywhere else in the world," praised Gislason.

Source: www.stern.de

