Handball - Gislason: No eating rules for DHB team at Christmas

Despite the upcoming European Championship at home,German handball coach Alfred Gislason does not believe in dietary regulations for the national players over the Christmas period.

"I don't get involved in that. Anyone who has to take responsibility on the pitch can do the same at Christmas dinner," Gislason told the German Press Agency, adding: "I'm not worried about that at all and have every confidence that the team will handle it sensibly."

The 64-year-old Icelander is spending the holidays with his partner, his daughter and her family in Berlin. On December 27, he will assemble his 19-man European Championship squad for a three-day training course in Frankfurt am Main before the final stage of tournament preparation begins on New Year's Day in Brunsbüttel.

At the final round from January 10 to 28 in six German cities, the DHB team will face Switzerland, North Macedonia and record world champion France in the preliminary round. The top two in each group qualify for the main round.

