Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewseuropean championshipnational teamgermanymenfrankfurt on the mainchristmasalfred gislasonhandballemdhb

Gislason: No eating rules for DHB team at Christmas

Despite the upcoming home European Championship, German handball coach Alfred Gislason does not believe in dietary regulations for the national players over the Christmas period.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Spending the Christmas holidays in Berlin: Alfred Gislason. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Spending the Christmas holidays in Berlin: Alfred Gislason. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball - Gislason: No eating rules for DHB team at Christmas

Despite the upcoming European Championship at home,German handball coach Alfred Gislason does not believe in dietary regulations for the national players over the Christmas period.

"I don't get involved in that. Anyone who has to take responsibility on the pitch can do the same at Christmas dinner," Gislason told the German Press Agency, adding: "I'm not worried about that at all and have every confidence that the team will handle it sensibly."

The 64-year-old Icelander is spending the holidays with his partner, his daughter and her family in Berlin. On December 27, he will assemble his 19-man European Championship squad for a three-day training course in Frankfurt am Main before the final stage of tournament preparation begins on New Year's Day in Brunsbüttel.

At the final round from January 10 to 28 in six German cities, the DHB team will face Switzerland, North Macedonia and record world champion France in the preliminary round. The top two in each group qualify for the main round.

European Championship match schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public